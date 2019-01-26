Muffin or apple?

Video

The Food Standards Authority and Public Health England have released a study assessing the diet of the UK population.

Their findings are from data spanning nine years of data from The National Diet and Nutrition Survey and is the first publication to provide long term analysis.

While findings indicate a reduction in sugar consumption, they suggest the population are still not eating enough fruit, vegetables, fibre and oily fish.

So are healthy eating campaigns working? And if not, why not?

