Transgender fertility: Should the NHS pay?

Should the NHS pay for transgender fertility treatment?
Changing gender can often leave people infertile but, if their eggs or sperm are frozen before treatment, it is possible for them to start their own families.
The BBC has found that about a quarter of all NHS Clinical Commissioning Groups in England offer free fertility treatment to transgender patients, while the rest don't.
Now the equalities watchdog is suing NHS England – and calling on them to make the treatment freely available to all transgender patients.
BBC reporter Ashley John-Baptiste has been to meet some of those affected.
31 Dec 2018
