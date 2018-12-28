‘Losing 18st left me uncomfortable in my own skin’

Video

Instagram weight loss star Jack Towers, 22, lost 18st (114kg) in a year and a half. Now he’s struggling with excess skin – and NHS England won’t pay for surgery to remove it.

He’s one of a growing number of people crowdfunding to raise money for operations that some others regard as ‘cosmetic’.

Produced for the BBC News at Six by Gabriella O'Donnell and Hannah Gelbart.

Filmed by Rob Taylor

Health Editor: Hugh Pym