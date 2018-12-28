Media player
‘Losing 18st left me uncomfortable in my own skin’
Instagram weight loss star Jack Towers, 22, lost 18st (114kg) in a year and a half. Now he’s struggling with excess skin – and NHS England won’t pay for surgery to remove it.
He’s one of a growing number of people crowdfunding to raise money for operations that some others regard as ‘cosmetic’.
Produced for the BBC News at Six by Gabriella O'Donnell and Hannah Gelbart.
Filmed by Rob Taylor
Health Editor: Hugh Pym
28 Dec 2018
