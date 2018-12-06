'I spent six hours in a Victorian police station'
New rights should be given to severely ill mental health patients detained in hospital to stop abuse and neglect of this vulnerable group, a review says.

Steve Gilbert and Georgi Lopez were both sectioned under the Mental Health Act. Mr Gilbert said he had to spend six hours in a Victorian police station and Ms Lopez spent over four years under the section.

