Video
The charity getting young people rowing
Rowing is a sport that is often associated with private schools and elite universities, but a London-based charity is trying to open it up to all communities.
London Youth Rowing encourages young people to be active through the sport. The BBC met some of them at a Hackney school.
06 Dec 2018
