Can schools help with mental health?

Are teachers the key to their pupils’ mental health?
Dozens of schools are giving students lessons in mindfulness to improve behaviour and health.
Academics say the new curriculum in personal, social and health education could have a positive impact.
The government is being urged to incorporate life skills into the curriculum of English secondary schools, after a pilot study found it substantially improved teenagers’ mental and physical health.
01 Dec 2018
