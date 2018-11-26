'I didn't want to go through it again'

Video

A therapy for children with curved spines was approved for general use after tests only on pigs and dead bodies, a Panorama investigation has revealed.

Experts say the rods appear to snap too easily and say they are "very surprised" at how little evidence was needed to get them approved.

