Video

Emma Blezard, 18, says her mental health problems have robbed her of her teenage years.

She started experiencing difficulties when she was 13, suffering from anxiety and panic attacks before developing an eating disorder, depression and obsessive compulsive disorder.

Emma feels more money needs to be spent on mental health services, so fewer young people are kept waiting for help.

A new NHS report has found nearly one in four young women have a mental illness.

Young women aged 17 to 19 are twice as likely as young men to have problems, with 23.9% reporting a disorder.

NHS England says the new figures confirm the importance of the action being taken to "ramp up" access and a long-term plan will be published soon.

Video Journalist: Laura Foster

If you, or someone you know, have been affected by mental health issues, please visit the BBC Actionline for more advice.