'End pill-shaming in mental health'

Video

"You're weak for taking them." "Why do you need that?" "I wouldn't date someone taking medication."

These are all examples of pill-shaming - where people criticise others and make them feel guilty for taking medication for their mental health.

The Royal College of Psychiatrists is worried that people are being made to feel so ashamed that they're put off getting help for conditions such as anxiety and depression.

Video Journalist: Laura Foster

Follow Laura on Twitter.