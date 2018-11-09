Spinal injury garden by 17-year-old
Spinal injury garden legacy of boy killed by bear

The mother of a boy killed while on holiday, by a polar bear, created a garden inspired by his idea.

Dr Olivia Chapple's son, 17-year-old Horatio, died on a school trip to Norway.

He had the idea of a garden for spinal treatment centres while volunteering at one in Salisbury.

  • 09 Nov 2018
