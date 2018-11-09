Media player
Spinal injury garden legacy of boy killed by bear
The mother of a boy killed while on holiday, by a polar bear, created a garden inspired by his idea.
Dr Olivia Chapple's son, 17-year-old Horatio, died on a school trip to Norway.
He had the idea of a garden for spinal treatment centres while volunteering at one in Salisbury.
09 Nov 2018
