'I was told I'd die if I had a baby'
Women who survive a heart attack caused by a condition called Scad are usually advised not to have children due to the risk of it happening again.

Now the first babies are being born at the world's first clinic that helps heart-attack survivors to have a baby.

  • 05 Dec 2018