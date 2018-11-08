'I lost my leg to type 2 diabetes'

Media player
Diabetes type 2: 'I blame myself for the loss of my leg'
Every week 170 people in the UK lose a limb because of diabetes.
Around four million people in the UK are living with diabetes - and around 90% of them have type 2 diabetes, which is often linked to being overweight or inactive.
Diabetes prescriptions are costing the NHS in England more than £1 billion a year, according to figures from NHS Digital.
And a further 12 million people could be at risk of getting type 2 diabetes in the future.
Stephen Richardson has told the BBC he blames himself for the loss of his limb.
08 Nov 2018
