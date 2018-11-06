Video

WWE star Alexa Bliss (Lexi Kaufman) has told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Nihal Arthanayake how bodybuilding helped her overcome an eating disorder.

She said “The only reason I got better was because of bodybuilding."

Details of organisations that can offer support can be found here.