'I knew she was dead'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Maternal suicide the main cause of death in new mums
In the UK and Ireland, maternal suicide is the leading cause of direct deaths occurring within a year after the end of pregnancy.
In 2018 a report by MBRRACE found around 20 out of 120 deaths of women between the periods of six weeks and one year after pregnancy was due to suicide.
This equates to one in six women - Bronagh was one of those women, and this is her story.
Produced by: Joice Etutu.
If you are affected by pregnancy-related issues, help and support are available at BBC Action Line.
-
02 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window