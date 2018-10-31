The price of a bigger penis

Video

Penis fillers, designed to increase the organ's girth, are gaining in popularity - despite warnings over complications.

Stuart Price explains why he chose to have the procedure to the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme.

Read more: The men having penis fillers to boost their self-esteem

Follow the Victoria Derbyshire programme on Facebook and Twitter.

Watch the programme on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 on BBC Two and the BBC News Channel - and see more of our films here.