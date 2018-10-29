Can dogs sniff out malaria?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Could dogs be able to detect malaria?
It seems dogs may have the nose for spotting people infected with malaria.
Samples were collected by Durham University from children in The Gambia and used in a trial to see if dogs can detect the disease.
Different strains from other countries are now needed to prove dogs can play a crucial role in the fight against malaria.
-
29 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window