The London choir for people affected by mental health
BBC Radio 5 Live has been to meet a London-based community choir for people affected by mental health issues.
'More than just a choir' director, David Phelops, said the choir's purpose is to gather people who have "not just suffered mental illness" but also for those "affected by it, either carers, friends or family".
He said you "don't have to be anything [you're not]" at the choir, as there are "no expectations".
26 Oct 2018
