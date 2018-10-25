Video

Love Island's Dr Alex George has spoken to BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast about the problem of sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

Speaking to Nicky Campbell, Dr Alex said: "Condoms are there for our protection and to look after our health, and we shouldn't be judged be carrying them whether you're a man or a woman."

He was speaking ahead of the launch of a campaign by Public Health England trying to get more under 25 year olds to use condoms - currently a young person is diagnosed with an STI every four minutes.

