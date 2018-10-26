Video

Mums Sandra Igwe and Jen Henry both experienced anxiety after childbirth, but say they found it difficult to discuss these issues in the black community.

Sandra told BBC Minute: "There is a pressure for black mums to be superwomen, leaving little room to speak about their problems."

As a result she set up The Motherhood Group - a support network where black women can talk about the issues they are facing.

Around a fifth of new mums in the UK suffer from mental health problems.