Black mums 'don't like to talk about depression'
Mums Sandra Igwe and Jen Henry both experienced anxiety after childbirth, but say they found it difficult to discuss these issues in the black community.
Sandra told BBC Minute: "There is a pressure for black mums to be superwomen, leaving little room to speak about their problems."
As a result she set up The Motherhood Group - a support network where black women can talk about the issues they are facing.
Around a fifth of new mums in the UK suffer from mental health problems.
26 Oct 2018
