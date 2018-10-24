Walking again after ten years
Video

A man with multiple sclerosis (MS) who spent ten years using a wheelchair is now able to walk again, after a stem cell transplant.

Roy Palmer, 49, first heard about the treatment in a BBC Panorama programme in 2016.

HSCT (hematopoietic stem cell transplantation) can be life-changing, though it doesn’t work for everyone.

