Menopause ‘more than a hot flush’
Michelle Heaton: Menopause is 'more than a hot flush’

Michelle Heaton has told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast that the menopause is so much more than just a “hot flush”.

The 39-year-old singer and actress went through early menopause after having a hysterectomy.

Speaking to 5 Live’s Nicky Campbell, she said that the menopause “went beyond any comprehension” of what she expected it to be.

  • 18 Oct 2018
