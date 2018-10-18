Media player
'I regret promoting my botched butt lift'
Natalee Harris, from MTV's Ex On The Beach, says she regrets promoting her Brazilian Butt Lift on social media after the procedure was botched at a clinic in Turkey.
She tells Victoria Derbyshire 10 to 15 people said they had booked the same operation because of her promotion.
Watch the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 BST on BBC Two and the BBC News channel in the UK and on iPlayer afterwards.
18 Oct 2018
