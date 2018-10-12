Piles of body parts 'not true' says boss

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
NHS waste scandal: 'Not true' human body parts have built up
The boss of the firm at the centre of the NHS clinical waste scandal has hit back against claims of mismanagement.
Garry Pettigrew, managing director of Healthcare Environmental Services, told the BBC's Health Editor Hugh Pym, his company had been "vilified for providing an excellent service".
-
12 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/health-45843399/nhs-waste-scandal-not-true-human-body-parts-have-built-upRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window