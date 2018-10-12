Piles of body parts 'not true' says boss
NHS waste scandal: 'Not true' human body parts have built up

The boss of the firm at the centre of the NHS clinical waste scandal has hit back against claims of mismanagement.

Garry Pettigrew, managing director of Healthcare Environmental Services, told the BBC's Health Editor Hugh Pym, his company had been "vilified for providing an excellent service".

  • 12 Oct 2018