'Obesity discrimination damaged my career'

Video

Obesity is the most common reason for discrimination in the UK, a new poll suggests.

Some 62% of people surveyed by the World Obesity Federation said they had been discriminated against because of their weight.

Kathryn Szrodecki says obese people are passed over for promotion and paid less due to how they look.

Watch the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 BST on BBC Two and the BBC News channel in the UK and on iPlayer afterwards.