Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Young people are the loneliest, BBC survey suggests
Claudia Hammond presents the findings of the BBC Loneliness Experiment which indicate that 16-24 year olds experience loneliness more often and more intensely than any other age group.
Around 55,000 people took part in the survey, making it the largest of its kind in the world.
You can hear more about the study and its results in the All in the Mind podcast.
-
03 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window