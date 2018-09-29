When can I still use my expired EpiPen?

Media player
EpiPen: Expiry dates explained
People with severe allergies have been told they can use their EpiPens past their normal expiry date, amid a continuing shortage of the devices.
Dr Adam Fox explains when you can still use your expired EpiPen.
29 Sep 2018
