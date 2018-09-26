Media player
Hernia mesh 'nearly led me to suicide'
Up to 170,000 people who have had hernia mesh implants in England in the past six years could face complications, the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme has found.
David Ellis has difficulty walking and sleeping, and cannot hold his grandchild because of the chronic pain.
26 Sep 2018
