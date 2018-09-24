New cancer machine treats first patient in UK
A pioneering new machine, at the Royal Marsden Hospital in south London, allows doctors to see tumours as they administer radiotherapy to them, which previously not been possible.

It is hoped it will lead to more patients being cured of their cancer, with fewer side effects.

