Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
New cancer machine treats first patient in UK
A pioneering new machine, at the Royal Marsden Hospital in south London, allows doctors to see tumours as they administer radiotherapy to them, which previously not been possible.
It is hoped it will lead to more patients being cured of their cancer, with fewer side effects.
-
24 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window