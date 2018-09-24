'Blood inquiry is too little, too late'

Media player
Contaminated blood scandal inquiry is 'too little, too late'
A public inquiry is starting into the contaminated blood scandal that left nearly 3,000 people dead - including Barbara Scott's husband.
Thousands of NHS patients were given blood products infected with hepatitis and HIV during the 1970s and 1980s.
Barbara's husband, Robert, was a haemophiliac. He died in 1993 after contracting HIV and hepatitis C from contaminated blood.
24 Sep 2018
