Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mum filmed daughter's psychotic episodes to get help
Jess, 14, first began feeling anxious three years ago, shortly after she went to secondary school.
Her mum, Claire, tried to get help from child and adolescent mental health services (Camhs), but was refused, and Jess's health got worse.
Her mother took videos of her having psychotic episodes to show doctors, to prove how ill her daughter was.
-
24 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window