Child mental health treatment crisis
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Mum filmed daughter's psychotic episodes to get help

Jess, 14, first began feeling anxious three years ago, shortly after she went to secondary school.

Her mum, Claire, tried to get help from child and adolescent mental health services (Camhs), but was refused, and Jess's health got worse.

Her mother took videos of her having psychotic episodes to show doctors, to prove how ill her daughter was.

  • 24 Sep 2018