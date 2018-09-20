‘Periods keeping girls out of school'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Periods 'keeping girls out of school'

Some 350,000 girls say they have missed school at some point because of being on their period, research from YouGov suggests.

16-year-old Molly Chadwick, who suffers with endometriosis, told the BBC Victoria Derbyshire Programme "if it is a bad day I just don't go into school."

  • 20 Sep 2018
Go to next video: Breaking period taboos