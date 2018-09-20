Media player
Periods 'keeping girls out of school'
Some 350,000 girls say they have missed school at some point because of being on their period, research from YouGov suggests.
16-year-old Molly Chadwick, who suffers with endometriosis, told the BBC Victoria Derbyshire Programme "if it is a bad day I just don't go into school."
