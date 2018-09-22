Media player
Why I'm happy 'living flat' after breast cancer
A woman who chose not to have breast reconstruction after her mastectomy has said people need to know that "there is a choice".
Juliet Fitzpatrick, who is a member of a group called Flat Friends which promotes living without reconstruction, told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Afternoon Edition:
“You can live flat and you can be happy.”
22 Sep 2018
