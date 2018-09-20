Media player
'We haven't had sex in three years'
A survey of 2,000 Mumsnet and Gransnet users has found 29% have had sex fewer than 10 times in the past year.
Jacob and Charlotte are in a loving relationship, but have not had sex in three years.
Watch the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 BST on BBC Two and the BBC News Channel in the UK and on iPlayer afterwards.
20 Sep 2018
