Jelly treats for dementia sufferers

Video

Lewis Hornby invented Jelly Drops, a hydrating treat for people with dementia, after his grandmother was hospitalised for dehydration.

Dehydration is a serious problem for people with dementia as they often forget or don't want to drink, and Lewis hopes his invention, which is 90% water, can help.

