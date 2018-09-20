Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jelly treats for dementia sufferers
Lewis Hornby invented Jelly Drops, a hydrating treat for people with dementia, after his grandmother was hospitalised for dehydration.
Dehydration is a serious problem for people with dementia as they often forget or don't want to drink, and Lewis hopes his invention, which is 90% water, can help.
Lewis has won several awards for his creattion, including Helen Hamlyn Design Award - Snowdon Award for Disability and the DESIRE Award for Social Impact.
-
20 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window