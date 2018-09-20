Jelly treats for dementia sufferers

Video

Lewis Hornby invented Jelly Drops, a hydrating treat for people with dementia, after his grandmother was hospitalised for dehydration.

Dehydration is a serious problem for people with dementia as they often forget or don't want to drink, and Lewis hopes his invention, which is 90% water, can help.

Lewis has won several awards for his creattion, including Helen Hamlyn Design Award - Snowdon Award for Disability and the DESIRE Award for Social Impact.