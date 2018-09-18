Media player
'How breastfeeding on mountain race made me go viral'
When Sophie Power was pictured breastfeeding her 3-month-old baby in the middle of a gruelling 106-mile race at Mont Blanc in France, her image went viral.
She tells Victoria Derbyshire it has had the effect of inspiring women "all around the world".
18 Sep 2018
