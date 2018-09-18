Video

When Sophie Power was pictured breastfeeding her 3-month-old baby in the middle of a gruelling 106-mile race at Mont Blanc in France, her image went viral.

She tells Victoria Derbyshire it has had the effect of inspiring women "all around the world".

