'Two months to get an implant'

Budget cuts 'hitting long lasting contraception'
Woman in England are having to wait longer and travel further to access certain types of contraception, doctors and campaigners are warning.
While condoms and the pill are generally easily available, many women prefer the convenience and reliability of longer-term methods, such as the coil and implant.
But there's been a drop in the number of GPs that will fit them, and sexual health clinics are closing too.
12 Sep 2018
