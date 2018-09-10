'You're producing no sperm'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'You're producing no sperm'

Craig Franklin, 39, says he wasn't offered support after he was told bluntly that he had no sperm.

Leading fertility expert Prof Sheena Lewis says the lack of focus on male infertility within the health system is an "urgent" problem.

  • 10 Sep 2018
Go to next video: Should children learn about infertility?