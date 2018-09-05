Media player
The #YouMeBigC team discuss their podcast and friendship
The #YouMeBigC team talk about the importance of their podcast and friendship.
The podcast takes "a candid look at cancer" and was presented by 5 Live’s Rachael Bland with co-hosts Deborah James and Lauren Mahon.
The 40-year-old was diagnosed with breast cancer in November 2016 and was told in May this year her cancer was incurable.
Her family confirmed she died peacefully at home in the early hours of this morning.
05 Sep 2018
