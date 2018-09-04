The models making hair loss 'fashionable'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

#Alopeciaisfashion - making hair loss 'fashionable'

A campaign called #Alopeciaisfashion aims to make hair loss more accepted and visible in the fashion world.

It aims to make the condition more accepted in the fashion world and give a platform to models with hair loss.

This clip is originally from BBC 5 live

  • 04 Sep 2018
Go to next video: Are YouTube beauty videos making people look the same?