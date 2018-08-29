Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I self-harmed to take control'
A survey of 11,000 children has revealed shocking levels of self harm in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
One woman who self-harmed as a teenager explains why she felt the need to hurt herself.
-
29 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window