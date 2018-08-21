'I shouldn't have been denied a Caesarean'

Video

Women at almost 75% of UK maternity units are being denied their right to choose a Caesarean, the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme has been told.

Lucie Tidman was denied a Caesarean during her second labour. She had a haemorrhage and her baby went into neo-natal intensive care.

Watch the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 BST on BBC Two and the BBC News Channel in the UK and on iPlayer afterwards.