'I shouldn't have been denied a Caesarean'

'I had a haemorrhage after being denied a Caesarean'
Women at almost 75% of UK maternity units are being denied their right to choose a Caesarean, the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme has been told.
Lucie Tidman was denied a Caesarean during her second labour. She had a haemorrhage and her baby went into neo-natal intensive care.
21 Aug 2018
