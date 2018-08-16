Akram Khan: “I’m tired of not being a father”
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Akram Khan retires from solo dance shows

The dancer and choreographer Akram Khan tells BBC Radio 5 Live he is retiring from full-length solo dance shows in part to spend more time with his children.

His show Xenos is at the Edinburgh International festival and will then tour internationally. It marks the dancer's final performances in a full-length production.

  • 16 Aug 2018