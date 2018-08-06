Prescription-only drugs being sold online

Video

Some online doctor sites are selling prescription-only medications to potentially vulnerable patients, a BBC Panorama investigation has found.

Nikki, who suffered with addiction to prescription painkillers after an operation, and Eleanor who had anorexia as a teenager, were both able to buy prescription drugs online. Both women checked with their GPs before agreeing to help Panorama.

The Care Quality Commission, England's healthcare regulator, advises patients to only use sites that are registered with it.

Panorama: Online Doctors Uncovered is broadcast on 6 August at 2030 BST on BBC One and will be available on iPlayer afterwards.