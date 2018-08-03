Video

The family of a man who died from an acute asthma attack, have told BBC Radio 5 Live they want to make sure "no other family" goes through what they have.

20-year-old Tiernan Green died in January 2017.

5 Live went with Tiernan's mum Donna, as she spoke to pupils at his old school in County Armagh about the importance of taking prescribed asthma medication.

Donna said: "To have to try and keep your son alive is something no mother of father should have to do... my big, handsome son was gone just like that."