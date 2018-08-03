Sun Cream: Are you applying it properly?

Video

People are getting less than half the sun protection they expect from suntan lotions, according to research.

But the problem isn't the lotion, it's our slapdash application of it, King's College London scientists say.

Consultant dermatologist, Dr Justine Kluk gives us her advice.

