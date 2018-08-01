Media player
'I'll keep taking steroids despite risk to kidneys'
A man has told BBC Radio 5 Live that he’s willing to continue taking anabolic steroids, despite test results showing he’s at risk from kidney failure.
Stewart visited the UK's first doctor-led clinic for anabolic steroid use, in Newport, south Wales.
Anabolic steroids are Class C drugs. It’s illegal to buy or sell them, but not possess or use them.
Concerns are growing about the adverse side-effects, leading doctors to set up the clinic, to which 5 Live has been given exclusive access.
