What's in cannabis-derived medicines?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cannabis-derived medicines: What you need to know
UK doctors will be able to legally prescribe medicinal cannabis to patients from the autumn.
What's in these medicines? And what difference will the change in law make?
-
26 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window