Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mum of woman who died from ME: 'She lost her bounce'
The family of only the second person in the UK to have ME recorded as their cause of death have told BBC Radio 5 live how the disease affected her.
Merryn Crofts, from Rochdale, died in May 2017, just 10 days after turning 21.
Her mum, Clare Norton, said she "lost her bounce" when the symptoms began to develop and she was like a wind-up toy whose batteries were failing.
-
27 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window