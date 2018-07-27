Video

The family of only the second person in the UK to have ME recorded as their cause of death have told BBC Radio 5 live how the disease affected her.

Merryn Crofts, from Rochdale, died in May 2017, just 10 days after turning 21.

Her mum, Clare Norton, said she "lost her bounce" when the symptoms began to develop and she was like a wind-up toy whose batteries were failing.