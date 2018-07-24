Media player
NHS blood scandal: 'I don't want him to have died in vain'
In the 1970s and 1980s, thousands of patients across the UK were given blood products that were infected with viruses such as Hepatitis C and HIV.
Now, a long-awaited public inquiry has begun.
Jean Hill's husband Ron died after being infected with Hepatitis C.
24 Jul 2018
